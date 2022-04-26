EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is partnering with regional business leaders to host the 1st Annual Entrepreneurship Academy in a Day.

The program brings together the greatest minds in business to instruct, motivate and empower winning entrepreneurial endeavors. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7 in the Morris University Center second floor Conference Center on the Edwardsville campus at 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Parking is available in Lot B.

Registration is available at ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/36407. Use code EASIUE052022 for a discounted price of $199.

“The Academy gives business owners around the region the opportunity to spend the day learning and interacting with business leaders who have positioned themselves in the marketplace as experts in their respective fields,” said G.W. Slaughter, founder of the Entrepreneurial Academy.

“This one-day, fast-track offering is the perfect opportunity to learn all things business from area experts whose insights can help participants’ companies succeed,” added Jo Ann Di Maggio May, director of the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE.

Focus areas of finance, legal, marketing, human resources technology and accounting are featured through 30 courses included in the Entrepreneurial Academy’s one-day curriculum. Partnering hosts include SIUE, the Bank of Springfield, the Illinois Small Business Development Center and the Midwest Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures as well as existing businesses, headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe, and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, andSIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively?impacts?the Metro East by strengthening the business community,?creating,?and?retaining?new jobs, and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by?providing?one-stop?assistance?to individuals?by means of?counseling, training, research, and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When?appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and?objectives?of both the?SIUE School of Business?and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the?IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE?at?618-650-2929.?

