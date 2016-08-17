EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is one of 90 universities nationwide, and the only in Illinois and Missouri, chosen to participate in the 2016 Outdoor Nation Campus Challenge.

The challenge is coordinated by Campus Recreation, and gives SIUE students, faculty, staff and surrounding community members an exciting opportunity to earn points for completing certain activities, win prizes and enjoy healthy activity. Activities range from biking, outdoor climbing and adventure racing, such as color runs and tough mudder competitions, to restoration and trail maintenance, stargazing, yoga and geocaching.

Outdoor Nation anticipates approximately 35,000 participants nationwide. Pre-registration begins Monday, Aug. 22. The challenge runs Sunday, Sept. 4-Saturday, Oct. 15.

“This is a great way to get individuals actively engaged in outdoor activity,” said Emma Delmontagne, graduate assistant in Campus Recreation. “Participants will earn points based on the type of activity they do. They must snap a picture of themselves participating in the activity, and submit it online or through the mobile app. We’re encouraging people to include #SIUEisON with their photos. Up to five activities can be submitted per day.”

Campus Recreation will host special events as part of the challenge, such as geocaching each Friday, a guided bike ride to Annie’s Custard and stand-up paddleboard yoga through a collaboration with a St. Louis company.

“SIUE, the City of Edwardsville and Madison County have tremendous outdoor recreational opportunities,” said Keith Becherer, director of Campus Recreation. “This engaging challenge appeals to a wide range of individuals.

“We anticipate many of our student organizations, such as the Outdoor Adventure Club and the Rock Climbing Club will be excited about the challenge, along with the hundreds of students already utilizing the sand volleyball courts, disc golf course, running trails and other outdoor activities offered on campus.”

Participants will be entered to win giveaways throughout the challenge, including items from such sponsors as REI and The North Face. Three grand prize winners will be named Campus Challenge National Champion, Most Outdoorsy Person and Outsider of the Year.

“Every recreation experience that a person has, tells a story and serves a unique purpose,” added Dave Hagedorn, assistant director of Campus Recreation. “SIUE Campus Recreation is excited to partner with Outdoor Nation to help the SIUE and surrounding communities engage in outdoor activities and share their story of how they enjoy our green space.”

Interested students, faculty, staff and community members can register for a free account beginning Monday, Aug. 22 at Oncampuschallenge.com or through the free mobile app.

