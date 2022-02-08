EDWARDSVILLE – Thursday's SIUE men's basketball game with UT Martin at First Community Arena has been changed to a 7 p.m. start time.

Article continues after sponsor message

The original schedule had the men playing directly following a women's game that evening. The women's game has been shifted to an 11 a.m. start time for the annual Education Day, allowing the men to begin at the earlier time.

Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN+. 88.7 the Sound (88.7 FM) and online at SIUECougarNetwork.com.

Print Friendly Version

