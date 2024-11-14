



EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Theater and Dance is thrilled to announce its upcoming production, "Dance in Concert," under the artistic direction of Kristin Best Kinscherff, associate professor and head of dance. Performances will take place in Dunham Hall on the SIUE campus from Thursday, Nov. 14-Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., with a special matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, themed "Next Generation of Dancers" Day.

This dynamic concert showcases a diverse array of dance styles: including contemporary, Afro-fusion, and tap, promising an exhilarating evening for audiences of all ages. The production features the talents of SIUE faculty and guest artists who have crafted unique and innovative pieces for the stage.

"This year's 'Dance in Concert' promises to be a vibrant celebration of movement, creativity, and collaboration," said Best Kinscherff. "We are excited to showcase the talents of our students alongside our esteemed faculty and guest artists. Each piece reflects a unique vision and artistic voice, making for an unforgettable evening of dance."

Faculty choreographers for this year's concert include Best Kinscherff and Omar Olivas, instructor of dance. Guest Artists include Ashley Jones, Hayley Barker, Carly Vanderheyden, Alicia Gbaho, Maria Majors, and Jennifer Olivas. The student choreographer is Danielle Carey.

Costumes for the performance are designed by Kristie Shackelford, with lighting design by Theresa Comstock, both of whom contribute their expertise to enhance the visual experience of the concert.

The matinee on Saturday, Nov. 16 will celebrate young dancers and encourage audience members of all ages to wear their studio or team shirts. Attendees will receive a special pin and other items, making this an unforgettable experience for the next generation of dancers.

Tickets are available for purchase online on the SIUE Ticketing website or at the Dunham Hall Box Office prior to the performances. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the artistry and energy of SIUE’s Department of Theater and Dance.

Join us for an evening that celebrates the power of dance and the creativity of our talented performers!

Photo: Flyer for "Dance in Concert"

