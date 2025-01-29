EDWARDSVILLE – Junior Amelia Gorman (Pittsburgh, Pa.) from the women's tennis team has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performance at Valparaiso.

Gorman is now ranked No.119 nationally among NCAA Division I players in the latest intercollegiate Tennis Association Rankings. She had the match-winning point at No.1 singles, defeating Valpo's Moira Silvia in a thrilling 6-7(3-7), 6-4, 6-2 match.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

