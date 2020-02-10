EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE tennis picked up their second sweep on the weekend, defeating McKendree 7-0.

"It was great to finish off the weekend with a win," commented Head Tennis Coach Adam Albertsen.

The team secured the doubles point after winning No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. The No. 2 duo of Raillane Kamdem and Caitlyn Sporing defeated Bailee Wilson Sara Kalkenova 7-5. The team had the advantage going in doubles match with a win in No. 3 doubles due to an incomplete lineup.

The No. 1 doubles team of Callaghan Adams and Melissa Vizcardo fell short to Mariana Caicedo Mora and Viola Cipriani by a score of 4-6.

In singles play, SIUE won their first three matches securing a 4-0 win over the Bearcats.

Maria Thibault won in No. 6 singles due to an incomplete lineup, improving the Cougars lead to 2-0 early on. Kamdem found success in No. 5 singles, sweeping both sets 6-0 against Anna Marison. With the Cougars lead at 3-0, they won the match with a No. 2 singles win. Melissa Vizcardo defeated Mariana Caicedo Mora in a sweep of 6-0 in both sets.

The Cougars did not stop there as they swept the Bearcats in singles play, by winning the last three matches. In No. 4 singles Sporing won 6-1, 6-1, No. 3 singles Adams won 6-4, 6-1 and No. 1 singles Lara Tupper won 6-4, 7-5.

"I'm really proud of how Raillane and Caitlyn stepped in today and picked up a doubles and singles win," added Albertsen.

The Cougars now move to 4-1 on the season.

"We'll get back on the courts this week to clean up a few areas and get ready for WIU on Wednesday," Albertsen commented.

The team will host Western Illinois on Wednesday, with first serve set for 1:30 p.m.

