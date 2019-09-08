EDWARDSVILLE — SIUE Tennis opened up their season with their home invitational. The team had a very successful two days competing against Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois and Saint Louis.

The Cougars won 15 out of the 16 singles possible matches.

Cougars that won singles include Lara Tupper, Jill Lambrechts, Vanessa Reinicke, Melissa Vizcardo, Maria Thibault and Raillane Kamdem who each picked up two victories.

"I was extremely pleased with our singles play this weekend," commented SIUE Tennis Coach Adam Albertsen. "We played smart and really developed great points all throughout the lineup."

SIUE finished the weekend 6-2 in doubles play.

Three of the Cougars four doubles pairings went 2-0 ( Lambrechts/Reinicke, Tupper/Vizcardo and Thibault/Kamdem ).

"Doubles is an area we are just scratching the surface on," added Albertsen. "We have a lot of new doubles teams that are still learning and growing together. This was a great event for us to get experience and see what we need to work on as a team."

The Cougars will be back in action on September 20th-22nd when they travel to Peoria to compete in the Bradley Invitational.

