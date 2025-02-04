EDWARDSVILLE - In Spring 2023, food insecurity, housing insecurity and/or homelessness were reported among 52% of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students who responded to a national Basic Student Needs Survey, conducted by the Hope Center at Temple University and administered by SIUE’s Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

Now, Student Affairs is addressing this growing problem with the help of the recently awarded Illinois Board of Higher Education’s $200,000 End Student Housing Insecurity (ESHI) grant, according to Assistant Dean of Students Mindy Dilley, EdD. Writing and bringing the grant to SIUE were Dilley, Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students Rony Die and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Miriam Roccia.

“Over the past two years, SIUE has worked to expand awareness, eliminate barriers, and scaffold support for students who are faced daily with barriers to securing critical basic needs,” said Roccia. “To expect a student to have the capacity to give their full attention to an upcoming exam or research project when they may not know where they will rest their head that evening is unimaginable. Through this grant, we will continue to strengthen the support SIUE can provide to students, so they are able to continue on their path to graduation.”

Dilley emphasized the negative impact of housing insecurity for students.

“Housing insecurity among students encompasses a broad range of challenges that disrupt their ability to maintain stable, safe and affordable living conditions,” said Dilley, who oversees student care, advocacy, and accountability. “This can include lacking a consistent and adequate nighttime residence, relying on temporary accommodations such as couch-surfing, facing the threat of eviction, or being at risk of losing their current housing.”

Students who are facing housing insecurity have additional concerns that can significantly impact their academic performance, mental health and overall well-being, noted Dilley.

“The lack of housing can create additional stress and anxiety, making it harder for a student to focus on classes and can lead to chronic stress and other mental health struggles,” she explained. “Students may miss class or assignment deadlines due to lack of reliable transportation or from having to bounce around for a safe place to sleep.”

“The need to find housing may result in exposure to unsafe environments, lead to poor sleep, and could add more financial strain as students may need to choose between paying for housing and covering other essential needs like food, textbooks or transportation,” continued Dilley. “Additionally, the lack of secure housing can leave students feeling disconnected from campus life and their peers, further isolating them during an already strenuous period. Over time, these difficulties can lower retention and graduation rates, with some students dropping out altogether or taking longer to complete their degrees.”

Further, from the Spring 2023 survey, SIUE students reported the following obstacles:

37% of SIUE survey respondents experienced one or more challenges that prevented them from having a safe, affordable, and consistent place to live in the previous year.

10% of SIUE survey respondents did not have a fixed, regular, and adequate place to live at some point during the previous year.

To combat these growing statistics, Dilley enumerated some of ESHI initiatives, and how they will assist SIUE students:

A portion of the funding will support the creation of faculty, staff and peer training sessions focused on identifying and addressing basic needs issues. These sessions will be complemented by a campus-wide awareness campaign and the creation of a resource module on the SIUE mobile app to make information easily accessible. Additionally, a student communications plan will be developed to regularly share campus resources with students from underrepresented populations who may not historically access basic needs support services, including information about key liaisons and support services such as the HOUSE Liaison, Benefits Navigator, and the Student Care and Advocacy Coordinator.

A key component of the initiatives involves expanding the current Student Care and Advocacy Network (SCAN), to identify and train liaison positions across the University to better support students struggling with basic needs insecurity. This network will facilitate more efficient identification of students facing homelessness or housing insecurity and will strengthen the overall support system available to them.

To provide direct support, four student employees will be hired to assist peers with basic needs crises, helping students connect to resources such as emergency aid, housing assistance, and healthcare. These students will work in the Cougar Cupboard, offering a peer-to-peer approach for greater impact. Additionally, a graduate assistant will be hired to manage expanded hours for the Cougar Cupboard and oversee the student navigators.

Further resources from the grant will be allocated for conferences and professional development, such as the Higher Education Case Management Association and NASPA conferences, to stay informed on best practices in supporting basic needs. The funding also includes the proposed establishment of a Resource Sharing Center to provide students with clothing, accessories and household items, along with training materials for McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act training to strengthen campus and community partnerships.

The grant's budget also contains critical funds for immediate student support, which includes $15,000 for the expansion of the Student Assistance Emergency Fund to cover unplanned medical bills, temporary housing fees, utility bill assistance and etc.

“Funds will also be used to expand offerings at the Cougar Cupboard, such as hygiene products and school supplies, and to launch additional Mini Cougar Cupboards across campus to ensure students have convenient access to essential items,” said Dilley. “Our hope is that through these grant initiatives, we will create an inclusive, supportive environment where students facing basic needs challenges feel comfortable seeking assistance to easily access resources.”

