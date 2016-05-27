EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb today named Timothy Schoenecker, PhD, as interim dean of the School of Business. Schoenecker has agreed to serve for a period of two years to accommodate other leadership changes within the University and retains the option to be a candidate for the permanent position. The appointment is contingent upon SIU Board of Trustees approval.

An associate professor of management and marketing in the School, Schoenecker takes the leadership reins Friday, July 1 from John Navin, PhD, who resigned to assume the same duties at Ohio Northern University. Navin has led the SIUE School of Business since 2013.

“Dr. Schoenecker’s experience will be vitally important for the School of Business and the University during this interim period,” Cobb said. “His collaborative approach will assist the School as it works to address the fiscal challenges and achieve its goals. The interim dean will also work with the leadership team, faculty and staff to continue preparations for the upcoming AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) accreditation review.

“Dr. Schoenecker is ready to build the momentum the School has established in strengthening external relations and innovating within the curriculum. His varied experiences and trusted leadership will bring important stability to the School during this period.”

Schoenecker will work closely with the School’s current administrators, the Office of the Provost, faculty and staff to meet the School’s needs. “I am honored to serve as interim dean of the School of Business and hope that my prior experience in the dean’s suite helps to make this a smooth transition,” he said. “I hope that the last six years in the classroom, plus my recent service on the FPC (faculty personnel committee) and as a facilitator of the University Congress, brings a balanced perspective to the position.”

“We need to ensure the School’s continuity of operations, and maintaining accreditation is the highest priority,” Schoenecker said. “We need to focus on progressing with the School’s strategic plan including enrollment growth, building our faculty resources, and maintaining our momentum in development and alumni relations.”

Schoenecker previously served as interim dean for the School in 2007 and 2008. He returned to full-time faculty duties in fall 2008 after 18 months of productive leadership. Prior to that role, he served as associate dean for academic affairs for more than four years. He has provided leadership at the University level as chair of the University Planning and Budget Council and, most recently, as chair of the steering committee for the chancellor’s ad hoc University Congress.

Schoenecker joined the SIUE faculty in fall 1992 in the Department of Management and Marketing. His teaching interests are in the areas of strategic management and entrepreneurship. His research interests are primarily in the areas of corporate governance and top management teams. Prior to being named associate dean, he served as a consultant for both large and small businesses in the St. Louis area.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 295 business schools in the U.S. for the 10th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

