EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is among the top 10 Best Online Colleges in Illinois, according to College Choice, a ranking and review online publication.

SIUE was tabbed ninth out of 23 universities in the state. Rankings were based predominantly on academic quality, as well as return on investment.

“This ranking is a wonderful acknowledgement of SIUE’s strong and innovative academic offerings,” said Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for Enrollment Management. “We continue to see increasing enrollment in these programs, and remain committed to providing our students with a valuable educational experience by offering quality courses and excellent instruction.”

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE’s online degree programs include one undergraduate degree, five graduate degrees, one doctoral degree and a certificate option. Details on each of SIUE’s online degree programs can be found at siue.edu/online/degrees-programs.

Among the top programs highlighted by College Choice were the School of Nursing’s accelerated RN to BSN, master’s in nursing - health care and nursing administration, and doctor of nursing practice.

“Receiving this recognition further validates what our students tell us,” said Laura Bernaix, PhD, dean of the SIUE School of Nursing. “Our online programs combine quality instruction with high accessibility, thereby preparing graduates who are well-positioned for advance practices roles, and meeting the regions workforce and healthcare needs.”

The statewide ranking emphasized SIUE’s convenient, asynchronous eight-week and 16-week formats that offer flexibility for working professionals and others with busy schedules.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: