EDWARDSVILLE - Twenty-three young violinists and violists from Illinois and Missouri are ready to embark on June 8 for an eight day performing tour of the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

The musicians, ranging in age from twelve to eighteen, are members of the SIUE Suzuki Strings Tour Group. Their performances feature a variety of classical, popular and folk selections from around the world, including traditional music from the United States, Argentina, Scotland and Sweden. Their repertoire ranges from Abba’s Mamma Mia and Scott Joplin’s Paragon Rag to classical masterpieces such as J. S. Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Vivaldi’s Summer Violin Concerto.

The Tour Group will visit the Karoliniskes School in Vilnius, Latvia, and perform with the school’s own Suzuki group the following day. They will also perform in churches in Riga, Latvia, and Tallinn, Estonia.

The members of the ensemble are Katrina Agustin, Katie Akers, Peyton Berardi, Lindsey Bonk, Savannah Brannan, Katie Edmonds, Kylie Johnson, Jacob Levin, James Longos, Thomas Longos, Kathy Lynn, Alison Mefford, Brynn Miracle, Liz Mislan, Abbie Schaefer, Sophie Schaefer, Amber Schwertman, Thomas Siganga, Katelyn Singh, Grace Thompson, Kyndal Ward, Bailey Washam, and Matt Woerner. The Tour Group's directors are Allison Woerner and Erika Lord-Castillo, and the group is assisted on piano by Robert Valentine. The director of the SIUE Suzuki Program is Vera McCoy-Sulentic.

The Tour Group will perform a Farewell Concert on Sunday, June 5, at 3:30 PM, at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 North Main St., Edwardsville. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend!

For more information on the Suzuki Program at SIUE or the Tour Group, visit http://www.siue.edu/artsandsciences/music/suzuki, find us on Facebook as SIUE Suzuki String Program, on Twitter @SiueSuzuki, or call the Suzuki office at 618-650-2839.

