EDWARDSVILLE – The largest student cohort to date of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Summer Success Program (SSP) took one more step toward degree completion when they celebrated the ending of their summertime academics.

“You have so much to be proud of and to be in anticipation of, because you all did so well in the program,” said SSP Director Kelly Atkins, EdD.

Atkins encouraged the 84 students who completed the five-week program. The 2025 Summer Success Closing Ceremony was held Friday, Aug. 8 in the Legacy Room of SIUE’s Morris University Center. SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, was among the SSP faculty, staff and supporters who came out to wish the students well.

“We were excited to praise our incoming college first-year students who elected to pursue an early start to their college careers,” said Letrice “Lee” Young, EdD, SSP coordinator.

Throughout the program, participants lived in University housing, enrolled in three academic courses, and took part in developmental workshops aimed at easing their transition to college life. SIUE faculty led courses in subjects such as math and biology, while tutors and learning support staff assisted with course content, according to Atkins.

Additionally, success coaches provided guidance on study strategies, time management and overcoming procrastination.

“The ceremony served as a salute to the students’ accomplishments and a confident send-off as they begin their academic journey at SIUE,” said Atkins.

SSP faculty and graduate assistants were also recognized for their dedication and hard work.

The SIUE Summer Success Program provides assistance to incoming first-year undergraduate students. It works collaboratively with students during an ongoing transitional process from high school to college and creates a foundation for persistence towards a timely graduation.

