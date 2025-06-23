EDWARDSVILLE - The children made it look easy. They hustled and bustled without any talking – only intense concentration – as they industriously pulled weeds, removed brush, sticks and other debris from the over-run Community Garden beds on the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus in East St. Louis.

Seven students from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Project Success Program participated in the Green-Thumb Project, made possible by the SIUE Learning Resource Center.

“The idea for starting an LRC Gardening Club came to me after attending Reaching Forward South, a conference for library staff hosted by the Illinois Library Association,” said LRC Coordinator Amber Davis. “One of the sessions focused on integrating STEAM education through sustainable gardening, which inspired me to explore ways to bring low-cost, engaging STEAM programming to the LRC. The concept of sustainable gardening resonated with me because of the desire to help in the fight against food insecurity in the area.”

Funding for the initiative comes through a grant from the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB), according to Davis. “ICCB covers LRC program supplies and LRC staff,” she specified.

In investigating how to develop the initiative on campus, Davis learned that a community garden, managed by Aaron Vance, instructor at the SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS), already existed.

“I visited one of Mr. Vance’s gardening classes and asked if we might be able to share the space during the summer, and he kindly agreed,” noted Davis. “Then with the support of my supervisor, Director of LRC and Campus Engagement Sarah Kirkpatrick, and Library Operations Associate Tiffany Arnold, I began promoting the Gardening Club.”

Expressing interest in the Gardening Club was SIUE Project Success Director Tiana Montgomery.

“Most of my students have not had gardening experience,” said Montgomery. “When Amber brought the idea to me, I thought it was an excellent one because not only is it a hands-on activity that gets them outside, but it also gives them a sense of purpose and being part of the community.”

“This is the first time the LRC has launched an initiative that actively utilizes the community garden space in collaboration with a range of campus partners,” said Davis. “From coordinating with CHS, partnering with Project Success and being supported by ICCB funding, this program represents a truly collaborative effort.”

The work of the project, according to Davis, is broken down as follows. Project Success students will clean and clear out the garden beds and prepare the soil for planting by CHS students when they return to school in August. Also, Project Success students will paint the planters to beautify the garden beds. The weekly Gardening Club for Project Succes students will conclude on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

“I hope that the students will have a sense of pride that they are helping beautify the community gardens for our campus,” said Montgomery.

The primary purpose of this initiative was to foster meaningful collaboration across the East St. Louis Campus for the benefit of the community,” underscored Davis. “It also sought to introduce young people and community members to the principles of sustainable gardening, while shining a spotlight on the valuable resources we have in our very own community garden.”

“The garden on the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus is an invaluable resource for both the campus and surrounding community,” said Kirkpatrick. “It’s a learning opportunity for students. It can also help provide fresh produce for community members. I’m excited Amber has taken on the garden project. It’s a great way for the community to gather to share knowledge and resources, which speaks to the mission of the Learning Resource Center.”

The SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC) is a full-service library available to the East St. Louis and surrounding communities, as well as the SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School, SIUE East St. Louis Center staff and programs and other programs and employees on the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus. It offers internet access with 10 public computers, a computer lab with 20 computers and a SMART Board available to on-campus classes and community groups. Career services, free library cards, free printing, copying, scanning, faxing, and Notary Public services are designed to provide inclusive access and assistance in one convenient location. LRC is sponsored by a grant from the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB).

Project Success serves youth, ages 5-14, who are under the supervision of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). The program operates from 3:30-8:30 p.m. and includes academic support, health services, nutritious meals, social/life skills, and recreation/physical fitness activities.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.?

