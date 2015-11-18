Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Health Careers Fair connected students with 31 leading healthcare employers Monday, Nov. 16 in the Morris University Center. The event provided students an opportunity to build relationships and inquire about job openings.

Students nearing completion of degrees within SIUE’s health-related disciplines shared resumes and some were provided an opportunity to interview for positions on site.

“My goal is to get some interviews, and ideally get a job offer,” said Carlos Hurtado-Estrada, a fourth-year School of Pharmacy student. “I prepared for today by researching the companies’ mission statements and getting an idea for which companies I may be most interested in.”

“All of my science classes at SIUE have definitely prepared me for the professional world,” added Torrea Harper, a senior integrative biology major. “I’m looking for an opportunity to build my clinical hours, maybe as a scribe or medical assistant. Then I’m considering continuing my education to become a physician’s assistant or work in dermatology.”

Employers in attendance said they have successfully hired graduates from SIUE’s healthcare disciplines in the past and were eager to meet with the latest group of talented candidates.

“We’ve hired several people from the SIUE School of Nursing, and we really feel they are well-prepared to get going within the nursing field,” said Shelly O’Malley-Robinson, nurse residency program and simulation coordinator at St. Anthony’s Medical Center. “We’re looking for someone who applies feedback, is resilient and really moves with the times and changes of healthcare.”

