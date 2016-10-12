Southern Illinois University System President Randy Dunn announced that both the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses will cover MAP grants for students for the spring 2017 semester.

The state’s Monetary Awards Program, or MAP, provides grants based on financial need to Illinois undergraduates who study at approved colleges and universities within the state. SIU covered the MAP grants throughout the 2015-16 academic year, and is doing so for the current semester as well.

At SIU Edwardsville this fall, $3.4 million in MAP grants has been paid to 2,219 students.

Article continues after sponsor message

“MAP grants make an SIUE education attainable for hundreds of students annually,” Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook said. “SIUE’s mission is to provide an accessible, affordable and excellent education, and MAP grants play a large role in offering opportunity for many students who arrive on this campus with the ambition to shape a changing world. SIUE stands as a partner with Illinois in meeting the state’s expressed financial obligations to its citizens.”

At SIU Carbondale, $5.6 million in MAP grants has been paid to 2,917 students for the fall semester.

“We are proud of our legacy of providing access and opportunity,” Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell said. “Many of our students rely on this funding to remain in school, and the lack of a state budget should not drive them away from their education.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: