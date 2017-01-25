EDWARDSVILLE – Julian Harvey and Nichyria Byrd earned honors from the Ohio Valley Conference after their respective performances at the Missouri Invitational.

Harvey, a senior from Edwardsville, Illinois, won his second straight weekly award. Harvey placed second in the long jump at the Missouri Invite with a distance of 25 feet, 4.5 inches. The jump is the first in the OVC this season and it ranks 10th in the nation. Harvey was second in the event just behind former SIUE All-American La'Derrick Ward.

Byrd, a sophomore from Chicago, won the long jump at the Missouri Invite with a mark of 19-2.75. The leap was a season best and is second in the OVC this year.

SIUE next travels to Bloomington, Indiana, Friday and Saturday for the Indiana Relays.

