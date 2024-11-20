EDWARDSVILLE - For mother of three, full-time nurse and student Destiony Phillips, time and money can sometimes be in short commodity. That is why the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior was thrilled when she was awarded a Donald M. Suggs Scholarship.

Phillips, who is majoring in nursing, was one of two SIUE students to receive a scholarship from The St. Louis American newspaper’s 501 (c)3, the St. Louis American Foundation. Ashley Muthoni Wahome, a School of Engineering senior, was the other University recipient.

Phillips and Wahome, each received $1,000 for the fall 2024 semester.

“As a full-time nurse and mother of three children, ranging in ages 7 to 14, this scholarship helps redirect some of my finances toward caring for my family,” shared Phillips. “It is also extremely helpful leading into the holiday months.”

The field of nursing was a calling that Phillips felt early on.

“My younger brother was born with low functioning autism,” she said. “I always knew I wanted to go into the medical field to help those in need.”

Phillips expects to graduate with a bachelor’s degree from SIUE in the spring of 2025. Afterwards, she plans to apply for the Doctor of Nursing Practice at SIUE, with the goal of working in the mental health field and teaching new nurses.

“I believe the mental health field is one that is lacking in resources,” said Phillips. “By advocating for these individuals, I hope to help them receive the support and education needed to succeed.”

“I want to be remembered as someone who was kind and caring,” she continued. “Some people we meet just makes us feel lighter by them being around. That is my goal.”

