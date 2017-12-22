EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE student-athletes finished the 2017 fall semester with a combined grade point average of 3.309. That marks the 23rd consecutive semester that SIUE student-athletes have exceeded a 3.0 GPA.

"Just when I think it can't get any better," said Hewitt, "Our student-athletes and our great staff: These are the people who believe in and live our values every day. These are the ones who are making this happen."

SIUE student-athletes posted several notable outcomes.

The 3.309 GPA is the second highest for a single semester in school history

Nearly 73 percent of SIUE student-athletes recorded a 3.0 GPA or better

A total of 100 student-athletes (43.5 percent) earned Dean's List recognition (3.5 GPA or better)

The SIUE volleyball team recorded the top GPA with a 3.674 with nine individuals earning a perfect 4.0 GPA

Five SIUE teams finished with GPAs above 3.5

44 student-athletes recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA

"I've always believed throughout my adult life that intercollegiate athletics can and should bring added value to an institution," said Hewitt. "SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics continues to do so."

Thirteen SIUE programs finished with GPAs better than 3.0. After volleyball, the list includes women's cross country (3.663), softball (3.628), women's tennis (3.595), women's track and field (3.555), men's golf (3.465), men's soccer (3.360), men's cross country (3.348), women's basketball (3.313), women's soccer (3.310), men's track and field (3.260), baseball (3.103) and wrestling (3.033).

Hewitt said team and individual discipline explains the department's continued strong showing in the classroom.

"It helped me get to college and learn the importance of daily disciplines," said Hewitt. "While my family taught me great values, without a college education I could not become who I am or what I do. What we do here changes the lives of so many student-athletes."

