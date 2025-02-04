EDWARDSVILLE - The SIU System is pleased to announce that Moayad "Mo" Abuzaneh, a junior at SIU Edwardsville (SIUE), is the newest member of the SIU Board of Trustees. Abuzaneh was elected by the students of SIUE to serve on the board from January 27 – June 30, 2025. A special election was recently held after the previous SIUE student trustee resigned.

“As a board trustee, my main goal is to advocate for SIUE students and ensure their voices are heard at the system level,” said Abuzaneh. “I want to push for initiatives that enhance student life, academic resources and financial accessibility while fostering greater engagement between students and administration.”

Abuzaneh was born in Jordan and moved to the United States in 2021. He calls Springfield, Illinois home and is a 2022 graduate of Glenwood High School in Chatham, Illinois. Abuzaneh is majoring in biology at SIUE with a minor in chemistry. He plans to graduate from SIUE in 2026 and go to medical school with the goal of becoming a cardiologist.

“I was very pleased to learn that Mo Abuzaneh was elected to serve as student trustee,” said SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor. “He is affectionately known as Mo across campus, but I have already had the opportunity to refer to him as Trustee Abuzaneh. Mo exemplifies everything we hope to see in SIUE students. He is intelligent, engaged, exhibits leadership, and he looks for opportunities to serve others. I have no doubt that student voices will be well represented by him with a level of professionalism, clarity, and grace.”

Abuzaneh has been involved in several activities and leadership roles on the SIUE campus. He served as the wellness and equity officer for the SIUE Student Government Executive Board and student senator for SIUE College of Arts, Science and Math. Abuzaneh is part of the SIUE Honors Student Association, the SIUE Student Diversity Council, Muslim Student Association, Arabic Club, SIUE Parking and Traffic Committee and the SIUE Pre-Health Hub. He’s been on staff for SIUE Athletics events, the SIU Motorcycle Rider Program and at Walgreen’s as a pharmacy technician while he’s been in college. Abuzaneh also owns a Springfield business with his family, Zain Motors.

In his spare time, Abuzaneh enjoys riding his motorcycle, working on his sports car and motorcycle, spending time with family and friends, lifting weights at the gym and playing sports.

