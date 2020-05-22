EDWARDSVILLE – The cancellation of all Southern Illinois University Edwardsville-sponsored events through Saturday, Aug. 8 amid the COVID-19 pandemic means a slew of arts, science and sports camps are off the calendar for many families.

But, a couple SIUE camps, including Writing Camp (July 6-17) and String Development Camp (July 13-17), have been able to reimagine their offerings and will occur in a virtual format.

“We feel it is imperative that all students can continue to grow and be inspired during this time,” said Mikaila Seo, String Development Camp Director. “All of our faculty members transitioned to teaching virtual violin, viola and cello lessons back in March, and we have been incredibly inspired by our students’ focus and tenacity for learning. Even with the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, our students continue to have the dedication to practice daily, and the desire to hone their skills and learn new repertoire.”

“We wanted our String Development Camp to be something that students could look forward to this summer,” Seo added. “Music study is incredibly beneficial to every student’s personal development. It teaches self-discipline, boosts creative thinking, relieves stress and gives students a sense of achievement. Music study never takes a break. It is a lifelong journey.”

The SIUE Suzuki Program’s String Development Camp will run from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday-Friday, July 13-17 via Zoom. Campers do not need to be Suzuki students to participate, but must be able to read music and play at approximately a Suzuki Book 2 level or above.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuition is free. Those interested may consider offering a donation toward camp tuition by using the “Give Now” feature on siue.edu/Suzuki/about-us. Registration is due by Friday, June 5.

Details and a link to register are available at siue.edu/summer/camps.

Writing Camp will be hosted online via Blackboard from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 6-17. Participants must be entering grades 2-12, ages 8-18. The camp fee has been reduced to $25.

Apply by Tuesday, June 30 at siue.edu/summer/camps.

“Online Writing Camp will still feature intensive writing instruction, encouragement and support, but will take place via Blackboard, which is the online instructional content system used by SIUE faculty, staff and students,” explained Camp Director Adam Cleary. “We will offer morning instruction and interaction online. We will also use Blackboard to provide asynchronous instruction and content, such as video, interactive story prompts and other activities. Activities will be provided to help each camper engage with writing on their own schedule. All activities, while independent, will receive feedback from camp counselors.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: