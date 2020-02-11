EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach will present a free planetarium show for the schools of two lucky winners of its Astronomy Essay Contest.

Students grades 3-8 are invited to write an essay answering the question: What Experiments Should Be Part of the First Human Mission to Mars?”

Essays are due by Saturday, Feb. 29 at stemcenter@siue.edu. One winner will be chosen among the entries from students grades 3-5 and one among submissions for students grades 6-8.

“Mars has long been a source of fascination for us Earthlings,” said STEM Center Instructor and Outreach Specialist Colin Wilson. “A mission with actual people seems the stuff of science fiction, but multiple space agencies and private companies worldwide are actively pursuing it. NASA itself has a goal of landing humans on Mars by 2033. Now it’s students’ chance to enter the active debate surrounding what experiments are critical to understanding Mars.”

Papers will be judged by the author’s understanding of Mars and the scientific merit of their arguments. Winners will be announced in early March. A thrilling experience in the STEM Center’s amazing new Star Lab will be scheduled with the winners’ schools, normally a program costing $250.

Contest details are available at siuestemcenter.org/starlab- contest/.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach comprises an independent group of researchers and educators, innovating ways to engage students and the public in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Within the SIUE Graduate School, the Center brings together research faculty, graduate students and practitioners to conduct education research. The Center contributes educational expertise to SIUE undergraduate classes and provides professional development for K-12 teachers. The Center boasts a significant library of equipment and resources, which are available for loan at no cost to campus and regional instructors. For more information, visit https://www.siue.edu/stem/ or contact STEM Center Director Sharon Locke at (618) 650-3065 or stemcenter@siue.edu.

