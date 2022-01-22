EDWARDSVILLE - Junior Courtney Vollmer, of Troy, is the recipient of the fall 2021 Faculty & Collective Bargaining scholarship from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Staff Senate.

“I would like to thank all the members of the Staff Senate for making this scholarship possible,” said Vollmer, an elementary education major from the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. “This scholarship will allow me to continue my education and become a teacher.” Vollmer is the daughter of Ken Vollmer, grounds worker in the Office of Facilities Management.

Scholarship awards are given to qualifying SIUE students who meet such criteria as:

Student must be a labor union member employee of SIUE or the child, grandchild, spouse, or civil union partner of a labor union member presently employed by or retired from SIUE

Meet admissions requirements of undergraduate requirements at SIUE and be enrolled for the spring 2022 semester

Applicants with fewer than 12 earned college semester hours must have an ACT composite of 19 or above (unless exempt because of SIUE’s admission standards) and at least a GPA of 2.5 on a scale of 4.0.

Applicants with more than 12 earned college semester hours must have at least a college GPA of 2.5 and completed one term as a full-time student.

“We are always excited to award deserving students with the means of furthering their education at SIUE,” said Angela White, Staff Senate secretary. “The Staff Senate has been awarding students scholarships annually for many years. It is the highlight of our year!”

Staff Senate awards scholarships annually in the fall and summer to qualified SIUE students. To donate to the Staff Senate Scholarship award, visit http://siue.edu/give-now/.

