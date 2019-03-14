EDWARDSVILLE - Attendance at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Spring Previews for prospective students have administrators and admissions personnel optimistically looking at fall 2019 as a stabilizing impact upon overall enrollment.

Since the all-time enrollment of 14,265 in fall 2015, SIUE as dropped 984 students during the course of the state of Illinois budget crisis. However, the fall 2018 enrollment of 13,281 still ranks 17th all-time at the University

Total attendance at Preview SIUE campus visit programs on Monday, March 4 and Feb. 19 increased 12 percent from spring 2018. The February event was the second-largest spring Preview SIUE program by drawing 287 students and their guests, a 28.7 percent increase over February 2018.

“We are seeing more high school sophomores and juniors visiting earlier than ever before,” said Todd Burrell, director of undergraduate admissions. “Interest from Missouri continues to grow, as does interest from central Illinois and the Metro East.”

“We are experiencing a 10 percent increase in on-campus housing deposits for fall 2019 freshmen,” said Michael Schultz, director of university housing. “We have introduced new private bedroom options, new pricing structure and refreshed spaces to meet the ongoing needs of new residents. We are excited to see students making the choice earlier to be part of our vibrant residential community.”

Impressed visitors provided the following comments:

“I think all students interested in SIUE should come to one of these, because it is very helpful and a great way to learn about the school.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was very organized with a lot of useful information. Very friendly and knowledgeable staff.”

“I absolutely love this school … it is the perfect place for me and the campus is gorgeous!”

Fall 2019 applications for new, first-time freshmen are up 1,133 students (13 percent) over same date last spring and 1,800 applications ahead of spring 2017. Admitted freshmen are up 232 students (5 percent) ahead of same date last spring.

“This increased interest from traditional fall 2019 and fall 2020 freshmen is encouraging,” said Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “When we combine that growth in interest with a 10 percent growth in graduate enrollment this past January and record first semester retention for our freshman class (92.3 percent), we feel as if we may have identified several highly positive indicators for emerging from the shadow of the state budget crisis.”

The University’s focus on a diverse student population is having an impact as applications from African American students have increased 470 students (18 percent), and Latino student applications have risen by 144 students (16 percent).

The remaining 2019 Preview SIUE programs will be held June 24, October 14, November 2 and November 11.

For more information, contact 618-650-3705 or visit siue.edu/admissions.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: