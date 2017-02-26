EMERSON, Ga. – SIUE split a baseball doubleheader with Ohio Saturday dropping the opener 6-4 before rebounding to win the late game 7-4 at Lake Point Sports complex.

The Cougars are now 4-3 this season. Ohio also is 4-3.

The Cougars got all the runs they needed in the fouth inning in game two. SIUE sent nine men to the plate and scored five times on four hits to go up 5-0 and never trailed in the game.

Dustin Woodcock drove in a pair of runs with a two-out single. Alec Skender, Eric Giltz and Sam Knell each picked up RBIs in the inning.

Ohio got on the board in the sixth inning when outfielder Evan Bourn drove home a run with a two-out single.

Giltz drove in his second run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to make it 6-1 SIUE. Keaton Wright singled in the eighth inning for 7-1 Cougar advantage.

The Bobcats collected three runs on three hits in the eighth to draw within three runs at 7-4. Devin Colley pitched final 1 1/3 innings for the Cougars to earn his first save of the year.

Danny Ehrsam improved to 2-0 after starting and allowing a run over six innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Woodcock, Weimer and Goecks each picked up two hits for the Cougars in the win.

Ohio used a three-run seventh inning and a two-run ninth to score a come-from-behind win in the first game.

The Cougars had built a 4-1 lead. SIUE got on the board in the first thanks to a two-out, two-run single by Chris Monasmith which scored Keaton Wright and Jared McCunn. Both had reached on two-out singles.

Wright drove home Woodcock in the fifth inning to put the Cougars up 3-1. Mario Tursi made it 4-1 when he singled to score Monasmith in the sixth inning.

The Bobcats tied the score with the three-run seventh and then took the lead in the top of the ninth. Ohio reliever Jake Roehn struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth. Roehn tossed two innings for the win for Ohio.

Wright and Monasmith each finished with two hits for SIUE.

Tristan Walters (0-1) suffered the loss for the Cougars. He allowed two runs on two hits in two innings of work.

The Cougars and Bobcats will play the final game of the four-game set Sunday. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m. CT.

