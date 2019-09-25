EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Science and Technology Coalition (ISTC) has recognized Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Ken Witt, PhD, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences in the School of Pharmacy, among a select group of 21 researchers as Researchers to Know in 2019.

To highlight university researchers who have made a significant impact in their respective fields, the ISTC released its second annual list of “Researchers to Know” at Illinois’ universities. It provides a detailed look at some of the researchers who are driving innovation in the state—from those advancing new treatments in medicine to those revolutionizing computing and shaping new technologies in the 21st century.

Article continues after sponsor message

With a 5-year, $2.65 million RO1 grant from the National Institute of Aging, a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Witt is the principal investigator leading a team of researchers composed of medicinal chemists, pharmacologists and pharmaceutics experts to develop a drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. Initial investigations by the research team began more than 10 years ago. Witt and his team are seeking an extension to the grant this fall.

To create this list of distinguished researchers, ISTC reached out to university partners across the state to nominate faculty who have demonstrated excellence. An emphasis was also placed on researchers who have recently achieved milestones, such as publishing an influential paper, receiving national recognition or commercializing a new innovation. Each of the select 21 possesses unique research strengths that illustrate the critical role of Illinois’ university research in the national innovation economy.

The ISTC is a member-driven, non-profit that strengthens the state’s innovation economy through data collection, policy advocacy and impactful programs. Its affiliated institute provides STEM-education programs that connect classrooms with companies to better prepare the next generation of problem solvers.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

More like this: