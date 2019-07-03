EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville sophomore Jessie Charpentier, of Edwardsville, fulfilled a lifelong dream this summer while studying abroad in Florence, Italy. The psychology major studied Italian renaissance history alongside six fellow SIUE students from May 21-June 21

Charpentier says her desire for travel was inspired at a young age by the Lizzie McGuire Movie, which features a teenager’s Italian adventure. Charpentier decided to ensure that dream could become reality by pursuing her education at SIUE, having researched its affordability and boundless international learning opportunities.

“Going to SIUE meant studying abroad could become a goal, not just a dream,” Charpentier said. “At SIUE’s Springboard to Success, I talked face-to-face with a student who had studied abroad and wasn’t drowning in debt. It was an encouraging conversation.”

The opportunity to study in Florence was then brought to Charpentier during an honors class. She quickly realized it was her chance for international exploration.

“Dr. Carole Frick was a guest speaker presenting on a study abroad trip she leads every summer, and I was instantly enchanted,” Charpentier recalled. “After some thought and discussion with my professor and Dr. Frick, I was applying and getting a letter of recommendation. My professors and advisors helped greatly.”

The University partners with Santa Reparata International School of Art to present the study abroad opportunity. Participating students embark on multiple field trips within Italy, including to Rome, Venice, and other cities, all with rich history and culture.

Charpentier gained three credit hours for the study abroad course. She emphasizes that learning occurred during every minute of her travels.

“Dr. Frick was our shepherd and led us on city tours while teaching us about the historical sites around us,” Charpentier explained. “The knowledge gained from experiencing a culture while learning about its history was incredibly valuable. Every day offered a chance to practice speaking Italian, find new foods and navigate a different set of cultural values and customs.”

Study abroad is more than a resume builder, it’s a learning adventure that broadens worldviews, expands experiences and leaves participants forever changed.

“Study abroad is a commitment to having an open mind, and proof that you can adapt and thrive in a different environment,” Charpentier concluded. “I enjoyed every second of my trip, and cannot wait to see where my travels and experience will take me in the future.”

For more information on SIUE’s vast study abroad opportunities, visit siue.edu/study-abroad.

Photo: SIUE sophomore Jessie Charpentier during a study abroad experience in Italy.

