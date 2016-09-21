EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE softball team was on hand Saturday for the Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes, which was held on SIUE's campus.

The team provided cheering support for all of the Red Striders, those with diabetes who were participating in the walk. The event supported the American Diabetes Association.

"We really enjoyed our experience with the Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "It is a great cause. A lot of people suffer from this disease. From an athletic standpoint, we haven't encountered it on our team but know that it is prevalent throughout all walks of life."

The SIUE softball team also met former National Football League player and two-time Super Bowl champion Kendall Simmons. Before the 2003 football season at age 23, Simmons was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

"You can be successful athletically with diabetes," said Montgomery. "I think it was important to show our student-athletes that."

