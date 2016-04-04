EDWARDSVILLE– SIUE softball scored four runs in the fifth inning Sunday and went on to a 5-3 triumph over Southeast Missouri at Cougar Field.

The Cougars, 12-16 overall and 6-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference, came back from a 3-0 deficit and completed the series sweep. SIUE has now won 12 consecutive games against the Redhawks.

"I feel like we're starting to get to a good place, and things are starting to come together," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery.

Baylee Douglass went the distance for her third straight victory of the weekend. The right-hander struck out four and threw 99 pitches to improve her record to 7-6.

"Baylee is a gamer," said Montgomery. "She is somebody I always want on the mound. I trust her competitiveness."

SIUE had a chance to open up the lead early with the bases loaded and no one out in the first inning. Alyssa Heren and Jordan LaFave led off the game with singles, and Tess Eby was hit by a pitch. However, Southeast Missouri worked out of the jam without allowing a run thanks to a double play.

"We should have scored some runs, but we didn't," said SIUE first baseman Rachel Keller. "We didn't let it get us down."

Southeast Missouri, 11-17 overall and 5-5 in the OVC, opened the scoring in the fourth inning. Mackenzie Hoelting singled home Darby Pruett. The Redhawks took a 3-0 lead in the fifth on a two-run homer to left field by Riley Hayes, her first of the season.

Montgomery went to the bench to open the bottom of the fifth for Talisa Morton. The left-handed hitting pinch hitter slapped a pitch off Southeast Missouri starter Madeline Krumrey just over the head of Southeast Missouri shortstop Sarah Messex. After Morton stole her first base of the season, Heren hit her second home run in as many days, a blast down the right field line.

"She is swinging the bat well," said Montgomery. "She got all of that one as well."

Heren finished the weekend 7 for 10 at the plate with two home runs.

LaFave restarted the Cougars with a double down the right field line. She would score on an RBI single by Eby to tie the game.

After Page Clinton was inserted as a pinch runner for Eby, Clinton moved into scoring position with her sixth stolen base of the season.

Keller stepped up her game and singled home Clinton with a shot up the middle. It would be the eventual game-winning hit.

"I have been struggling the last couple of days and was getting down on myself," said Keller. "I took the count deep and thought I could get a pitch I could hit."

The Cougars added an insurance run in the sixth. Kelsey Hansen singled and moved to third on a heads-up play. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Amy Hunt and then moved on to third as Southeast Missouri was completing the out. Maria Prete collected the RBI on an infield grounder as Hansen avoided the tag at home.

"I was proud of the kids for staying with it," said Montgomery. "Even when SEMO went up, we continued to push through without pressing."

SIUE returns to action Tuesday with a nonconference matchup at Bradley. Game time is 4 p.m. in Peoria, Illinois. The Cougars then start a six-game homestand beginning with a Saturday doubleheader against Morehead State and a Sunday doubleheader with Eastern Kentucky.

