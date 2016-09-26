SIUE softball opens fall season with pair of victories
"I'm glad we came out on top," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Cougars opened the day with a 7-2 victory over Parkland.
"Our pitching staff has a chance to be good," said Montgomery, whose staff yielding two runs in 17 innings.
Haley Chambers-Book started the game in the circle against SLU and tossed six innings without giving up a run. Freshman Emily Ingles closed out the game, throwing shutout softball for four innings to collect the win.
"We got it done in the end," said Montgomery.
As for the team's offense, Montgomery noted there are a few things that need to be cleaned up and adjusted but was excited about the team's depth.
"At the plate, we have to be more disciplined yet more aggressive," she said.
SIUE has four games scheduled for next weekend. On Saturday, the Cougars travel to Champaign, Illinois, to take on Danville (10 a.m.) and Illinois (12:30 p.m.). On Sunday, play host to Jefferson for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
More like this: