EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball opened the 2016 fall season with a pair of victories Sunday, including a 1-0, 10-inning nail-biter over Saint Louis. opened the 2016 fall season with a pair of victories Sunday, including a 1-0, 10-inning nail-biter over Saint Louis.

th inning. Adrian moved from first to third base on a fielding error in which Haley Adrian scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10inning. Adrian moved from first to third base on a fielding error in which Whitney Lanphier reached base. As Adrian neared third base, she went on to score on a throwing error as the ball was errantly thrown into left field. Both errors were by SLU third baseman Allie MacFarlane.

"I'm glad we came out on top," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery.

The Cougars opened the day with a 7-2 victory over Parkland.

"Our pitching staff has a chance to be good," said Montgomery, whose staff yielding two runs in 17 innings.

Haley Chambers-Book started the game in the circle against SLU and tossed six innings without giving up a run. Freshman Emily Ingles closed out the game, throwing shutout softball for four innings to collect the win.

"We got it done in the end," said Montgomery.

As for the team's offense, Montgomery noted there are a few things that need to be cleaned up and adjusted but was excited about the team's depth.

"At the plate, we have to be more disciplined yet more aggressive," she said.

SIUE has four games scheduled for next weekend. On Saturday, the Cougars travel to Champaign, Illinois, to take on Danville (10 a.m.) and Illinois (12:30 p.m.). On Sunday, play host to Jefferson for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

