EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE softball will now look to Saturday for its Ohio Valley Conference home opener after dropping its first game of the season Wednesday at Cougar Field to the Bradley Braves.

SIUE, 9-15, was defeated by the visiting Braves 11-1 in five innings.

Micah Arps drove home the lone run in the fifth inning. After a Bailley Concatto single, Arps crushed a triple to right center field.

"That was definitely a positive," said SIUE Interim Head Coach Jessica Jones. "She has a lot of tools. She can hit for power obviously, so I would really consider her to be a triple threat. It was great to see her have a breakout."

Bradley improved to 18-13 overall with 12 hits overall, including three extra-base hits. Taise Thompson led the Braves with four RBIs. Allison Apke added a 3-for-3 performance with three RBIs.

Grace French earned the victory and improved to 5-3. Corrina Rivas, 4-6, took the loss for the Cougars.

It was lessons learned for the Cougars.

"I'm hoping they learned they have to compete," said Jones. "We have to execute pitches and compete from the beginning."

SIUE's next action is Saturday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader against Southeast Missouri.