SIUE softball doubleheader moved to Friday instead of Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball Head Coach Sandy Montgomery announced a schedule change for the upcoming doubleheader against Austin Peay at Cougar Field.
The doubleheader has been moved to Friday (April 28) beginning at 1 p.m. instead of the regularly scheduled Saturday date due to weather concerns.
SIUE softball is 35-10 this season with a 10-4 record in Ohio Valley Conference play. Austin Peay enters the weekend with a 15-27 record and a 3-11 mark in OVC action.