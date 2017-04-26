SIUE softball doubleheader moved to Friday instead of Saturday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball Head Coach Sandy Montgomery announced a schedule change for the upcoming doubleheader against Austin Peay at Cougar Field. The doubleheader has been moved to Friday (April 28) beginning at 1 p.m. instead of the regularly scheduled Saturday date due to weather concerns. Article continues after sponsor message SIUE softball is 35-10 this season with a 10-4 record in Ohio Valley Conference play. Austin Peay enters the weekend with a 15-27 record and a 3-11 mark in OVC action. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending