EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE softball team announced its summer youth camp schedule for 2016. Spots are limited and are filling up quickly.

The Cougars are coming off a spectacular run at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in which the team advanced to the league title game for the third consecutive season.

To sign up or get more information on SIUE softball camps, go to camps.jumpforward.com/siuesbcamps.

Below is a list of available camps.

-- June 14 – Elite Camp Session 1 (Grades 8-12): The Elite camp is designed for advanced players who have a strong desire to play at the collegiate level. The camp is open to all talent levels and will be run at a college-level intensity. The camp runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $130.

-- June 15 – Elite Camp Session 2 (Grades 8-12): The Elite camp is designed for advanced players who have a strong desire to play at the collegiate level. The camp is open to all talent levels and will be run at a college-level intensity. The camp runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $130.

-- June 20-22 – All Skills Camp (Grades 3-7): All campers will be provided with fundamental instruction and sport-specific strategies from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $150.

