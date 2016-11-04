EDWARDSVILLE - The Sociology class at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville has taken on many needy families for their Help for the Holidays Campaign. To help raise money for these families, Alton Tattoo Company at 2514 College Avenue has graciously pitched in their talents.

November 5th from 12pm - 10pm, all of the flash art on the wall is ½ off. This is an awesome chance to get some ink by one of their talented artists for half the price and help a good cause. You will also get a chance to get a one day only design that is just for this event. Please come out and help make this a success!

For more information, contact Tiffiny Allen at 618-530-7956 or Kyle Hulker at Alton Tattoo Company 618-433-9420.

