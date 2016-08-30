EDWARDSVILLE – For the second time in as many games, SIUE men's soccer settled for a draw at home. The Cougars played to a scoreless tie with Valparaiso Monday at Korte Stadium.

SIUE moved to 0-0-2 for the season, while Valpo is now 0-1-1.

"I thought it was a good game," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said. "(Valpo) is a good team. They have a lot of good players in the attack."

After a slow start, SIUE came to life near the end of the first half, but finished the period with just two shots. The Cougars rebounded to collect four shots in the second half. Valparaiso had 12 shots in regulation, six in each half.

"I was pleased," Sanchez added. "I thought we got better. We'd like to get the result, but I told the guys I thought we got better."

Greg Solowa led the Cougars with four shots. Mohamed Awad finished with three shots, including two on goal.

Valparaiso played the final 30 minutes of regulation and all of overtime with 10 men after defender Kevin Fallet was issued a red card for a dangerous foul in the 60th minute. SIUE was unable to take advantage.

"With the red card, it changed things," Sanchez said. "Sometimes it makes it harder in the game of soccer."

Both goalkeepers recorded their first shutouts of the season. SIUE junior goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo made three saves en route to his 12th career shutout. The 12 shutouts moves Dal Santo into a tie for eighth on SIUE's career list.

Valpo goalkeeper Nico Campbell, last season's Horizon League Goalkeeper of the Year, also made three saves and earned the clean sheet.

SIUE faces its first road test Saturday when it travels to Indianapolis to face Butler in a 6 p.m. CT game.

"It will be a great game against Butler," Sanchez said. "We're looking forward to playing them."

