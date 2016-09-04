INDIANAPOLIS – Last season SIUE men's soccer handed Butler its first loss. This year the Bulldogs tuned the table, dealing SIUE its first loss of the year, a 2-0 defeat at the Butler Bowl.

SIUE falls to 0-1-2 with the loss. The Cougars, who tied for the most road in Division I in 2015 with seven, hadn't lost a road game since Sept. 26 of last season (1-0 at Missouri State). Butler improved to 2-0-1 with the victory.

The Bulldogs dominated the offensive side of the ball, outshooting SIUE 18-7 in the contest, including a 13-3 advantage in the first half.

Isaac Galliford cashed in for Butler in the 26th minute. Galliford gathered a rebound off a blocked shot and scored from the left side of the box to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.

SIUE turned up the pressure in the game's final minutes. Three of the Cougars' five second half shots came after a corner kick and within the last three minutes of the match.

Butler had an answer for the Cougars' pressure and Marco Charalambous put the finishes touches on the win in the 89th minute. He scored with a shot from just outside the 18-yard box, curling it past SIUE goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo.

Dal Santo finished with four saves for the game.

Mohamed Awad led SIUE with three shots. Eric Tejada had two. Devyn Jambga had one shot and it was the only shot on goal for the Cougars.

Butler goalkeeper Eric Dick made just a single save for the shutout.

SIUE returns home for a first-ever meeting with Cal State-Northridge Friday at Korte Stadium.

