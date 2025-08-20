EDWARDSVILLE – Senior Savannah Defini (Gretna, Neb.) from women's soccer has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performance against IU Indy.

DeFini started her season with the game winning goal at 71:03, giving the Cougars their first opening contest win since 2022. The senior led the team with five goals for the Cougars last season, scored past IU Indy goalkeeper Sarah Bambrick.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

