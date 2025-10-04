EDWARDSVILLE - Nearly 50 years after leading Southern Illinois University Edwardsville men’s soccer to its first national championship, Cougar legend Chris Carenza is preparing for a different kind of finish line. The 1972 national title hero, SIUE Athletics Hall of Famer and lifelong Cougar supporter will run the TCS New York City Marathon in support of Team For Kids, a youth running program that promotes fitness and healthy lifestyles.

Carenza, 73, has set his sights on completing the iconic 26.2-mile race on Nov. 3, 2025. For this marathon—his third—Carenza must earn his place at the starting line by raising funds that go directly toward youth programs.

“Running has given me so much,” Carenza said. “Being able to channel that passion into helping kids discover the same benefits makes every mile worth it.”

Carenza’s name is etched into SIUE soccer history. He scored the game-winning goal in the 1972 NCAA Championship to deliver the University’s first national title. Carenza later went on to graduate with a bachelor’s in mass communications in 1975 and a master’s in speech communications in 1983. He later served as an assistant coach for the 1975 SIUE team that finished as national runner-up, and he has been inducted into the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame both individually and as a member of two Hall of Fame teams.

“SIUE soccer shaped so much of who I am,” Carenza reflected. “This marathon is just another chapter in carrying those lessons forward.”

Looking back on his time as a Cougar, Carenza said, “I’ve never been a person who lives in the past, but have always tried to move forward with the next big challenge. But I do recall how great the feeling was to be part of that group of guys who set aside our individual egos and worked together as a team to accomplish that goal, the first NCAA Championship for the school. That feeling has stayed with me over the years and has been a constant companion for drawing strength to overcome obstacles.”

His marathon run also carries a deeply personal meaning. Years ago, a serious bicycle accident nearly claimed Carenza’s life, this moment became a true turning point.

“Having a near-death experience changed my life, giving me a new perspective on everything I did,” he said. “I’ve always had a positive addiction for running and exercise and keeping fit, so it was very important to get that back in my life as soon as possible and not let the bike accident and breaking my neck in three places put an end to that lifestyle. I wake up every day grateful that I’m alive. Each day presents another opportunity to see what I can experience and to find out just what I’m capable of accomplishing.”

That resilience is what fuels his return to marathon running. “Every step reminds me of how fortunate I am to still be here,” Carenza said. “If my story can inspire someone, whether that’s a student-athlete at SIUE or a young runner just getting started, that makes this journey even more rewarding.”

This isn’t Carenza’s first time on the world stage. “I’ve run the NYC Marathon twice; it’s an amazing experience with over 50,000 runners and 3 million people along the route screaming your name and trying to high-five you as you run by them!” he said.

But for him, the event is more than the spectacle, it’s a philosophy. “I’ve always been fascinated with the integration of the mind and body and trying to figure out just how to get the most out of ourselves. So, I push myself each day and get out there and stay fit so I can live my best life. It’s my personal Persistence Project.”

As he imagines the finish line, Carenza proclaims, “It’ll represent never being satisfied with the status quo. How setting a goal, planning and executing the plan can give you a tremendous feeling of accomplishment. And how each day of training presents a challenge, and facing those fears head on and pushing right through them to completion of the goal always brings a tremendous feeling of gratitude and satisfaction. As Pop always said, ‘There’s no such thing as can’t.’”

Carenza is still working toward his fundraising goal for Team For Kids, which provides running programs and resources that promote lifelong fitness and healthy lifestyles.

“My Dad always taught us to ‘put a little bit back in the pot,’” Carenza said. “TFK helps underserved kids learn about fitness and a healthy lifestyle so they can keep it up for their entire lives, so it seemed like a natural fit for me.”

To support Carenza’s journey and help kids discover the benefits of running, donations can be made through his official fundraising page.

