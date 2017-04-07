EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE track and field fans will have their lone opportunity to see the Cougars in action Saturday at the Gateway Classic.

The schedule has the hammer throw kicking off the field events at 2 p.m. The first relay event will be at 4:45 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"The weather is looking good," said SIUE Head Coach Scott Block. "We're going to have sun. It's not going to be too hot. It's not going to be too cold. It should be comfortable weather."

Article continues after sponsor message

Block said having a home meet sets up the team to have outstanding performances.

"It enhances performances because everyone is looser," he said. "You don't get overheated in some of the distance races, and it makes it more fan-friendly."

Block expects some of the throwing events to be competitive. A handful of unattached athletes have signed up for the event.

"I'm thinking we may have some meet records to show after it's over," said Block.

More like this:

BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Month: MELHS' Alexis Weber Sees Improvement All Around On Her Team
Mar 19, 2025
Edwardsville Returns Great Mix of Youth And Experience To Softball Team, Looks To Be Contenders Again  
Mar 14, 2025
Enthusiasm And Expectations Are High As Tigers Open Preseason Practice, Team Hopes To Contend In Class 4A Title Chase
Mar 16, 2025
Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month: Blakely Hockett Is Striker, One Of Captains For Tigers Girls Soccer Team
Mar 29, 2025
Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month: Senior Maddie Aldrich Will Play Important Role For Softball Tigers
Mar 17, 2025

 