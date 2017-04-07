EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE track and field fans will have their lone opportunity to see the Cougars in action Saturday at the Gateway Classic.

The schedule has the hammer throw kicking off the field events at 2 p.m. The first relay event will be at 4:45 p.m.

"The weather is looking good," said SIUE Head Coach Scott Block. "We're going to have sun. It's not going to be too hot. It's not going to be too cold. It should be comfortable weather."

Block said having a home meet sets up the team to have outstanding performances.

"It enhances performances because everyone is looser," he said. "You don't get overheated in some of the distance races, and it makes it more fan-friendly."

Block expects some of the throwing events to be competitive. A handful of unattached athletes have signed up for the event.

"I'm thinking we may have some meet records to show after it's over," said Block.

