SIUE, SEMO Softball Adjusted to Friday-Saturday Series Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. AT SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE REDHAWKS (7-6, 0-0) Friday, March 10, 3 p.m. DH

Saturday, March 11, Noon

Cape Girardeau, Mo. / Southeast Softball Complex Article continues after sponsor message Follow the Game

Video: ESPN+

Audio: None

Live Stats: SIUEstats.com SEVENTH-INNING COMEBACK: SIUE stunned Saint Louis 6-5 Wednesday in the home opener at Cougar Field. After being down 5-0 in the fifth, SIUE scored once and then five more times in the seventh. Sherri Mason singled home the game winner for SIUE, which has won four straight games heading into this series.

OVC PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Lexi King tossed a six-inning, one-hit shutout Sunday over Drake and was named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.

JUST LIKE LAST WEEK: Sydney Baalman was the previous OVC Pitcher of the Week when she had a six-inning shutout against DePaul. Baalman leads the Cougars in wins with four and earned run average at 1.94.

SERIES VS. SEMO: SIUE leads the series 39-24 and swept the three-game series in Edwardsville last season.

HOT BATS: Over the last five games, SIUE has three players hitting .500 or better. Paige Rocha , who homered in the five-run seventh against Saint Louis, is batting .588 (10-17) over the last five games. Lexi King is hitting .529 (9-17), and Emma Neuman is at exactly .500 (7-14).

SHOUT OUT FOR SHUTOUTS: SIUE's pitching staff has four shutouts this season, which leads the Ohio Valley Conference. The Cougars closed out the Blues City Classic this past weekend with shutouts over Drake and host Memphis.

LEADING THE LEAGUE: SIUE also is No. 1 in the OVC in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 3.04.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: King leads the OVC in doubles with seven and is ranked 19th nationally.

TOP OF THE ORDER: Rocha has scored 18 runs in 19 games. Not only does that lead the Cougars, that leads the OVC.

DRIVING THEM HOME: Lauren Yslava, who leads the team with three home runs, also is the current leader in RBIs with 14 and is followed closely by King with 12 and Rocha with 10.

SAVING THE DAY: Kelsey Ray leads the pitching staff in saves with three. Rylie Pindel also has had a save this season.

BURNING THE BASEPATHS: Sherri Mason leads the Cougars in stolen bases with five and has not been thrown out. The Cougars have 22 stolen bases in 19 games. Nine different players have recorded a stolen base this season.

GETTING THE LEAD: SIUE is 7-3 this season when scoring first and 1-8 when opponents score first. Wednesday's win was the first time an opponent has scored first and won the game.

START OF AN ERA: After spending nearly the last decade as an assistant coach in the Big Ten Conference, Ben Sorden was tapped as the new leader of the SIUE softball program. Sorden comes to SIUE after holding positions at Michigan State and Indiana, helping the pitching staffs to national honors and top-notch results. The Lone Tree, Iowa, native most recently spent five seasons at Michigan State, where the Spartans sported a 2.38 earned run average and a 1.11 WHIP over 350 innings of play.