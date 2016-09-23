EDWARDSVILLE - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Education, Health and Human Behavior $4,000 to support youth literacy. The funding aims to support teachers, schools and organizations with resources to strengthen and enhance literacy instruction.

The grant is part of $4.5 million in youth literacy grants awarded to approximately 1,000 organizations across the 43 states that Dollar General serves.

“We hope to use this opportunity to expand our Cougar Literacy Clinic mission with broader perspective as an interdisciplinary curriculum resource center, to encompass the integration of literacy concepts in the content areas of math, science and social studies,” said Susan Breck, PhD, professor and chair in the Department of Teaching and Learning.

The Cougar Literacy Clinic provides specialized literacy assessment and a year-round tutoring program, during which educators assess and provide instruction to support K-12 students in a range of literacy skills.

According to Breck, the grant funding will be used to purchase appropriately leveled, more up-to-date books and assessments that are aligned to the Common Core State Standards. Additionally, the funded materials will be available to graduate and undergraduate students in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior to support them in planning and teaching lessons.

“By awarding these grants, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is committed to making a meaningful impact in our local communities,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “These grants provide funds to support youth literacy initiatives and educational programs throughout the communities we serve to ensure a successful academic year for students.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education as part of the company’s mission of Serving Others for over 20 years. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $127 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 7.9 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for over 75 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at low everyday prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 13,000 stores in 43 states as of August 13, 2016.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including community and public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

Photo: Susan Breck, PhD, professor and chair in the Department of Teaching and Learning.

