EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Schools of Business and Nursing have partnered to prepare advanced practice nurses and nursing administrators with a concurrent master’s in business administration (MBA) and a doctor of nursing practice (DNP).

The DNP program immerses students in evidence-based practice, focused coursework, experiential learning and development of a DNP project that has the potential to improve patient outcomes. The MBA program is designed to develop the professional capabilities of managers working in business, focusing on topics such as quantitative analysis, decision-making, negotiation, enhancing quality, and innovation and program management.

“This merger of the two programs offers the best of both nursing and administrative worlds,” said Kathy Ketchum, PhD and assistant dean for graduate programs in the School of Nursing. “We are producing nursing leaders who may become entrepreneurs, chief nursing officers (CNOs) or chief executive officers (CEOs) of major healthcare institutions, who will collaborate with other professionals to design cost-effective models of accountable healthcare.”

The concurrent program is offered primarily online; includes two on-campus immersion experiences; and is beneficial for nurses with master’s preparation as administrators, nurse practitioners, certified registered nurse anesthetists, midwives or clinical nurse specialists. For more information on the MBA/DNP program, visit siue.edu/mba-dnp.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programsare accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 295 business schools in the U.S. for the 10th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business.

All programs at SIUE School of Nursing are fully accredited by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, and the faculty are committed to developing health care professionals who demonstrate excellence in nursing leadership. The School of Nursing makes a difference in the community through the educational preparation of nurses at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels. Recently, the nursing graduate program was recognized by U.S. News and World Report for high quality online programs.

