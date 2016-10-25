EDWARDSVILLE - A beautiful October evening was enjoyed by approximately 80 individuals on Friday, Oct 21 during the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s unveiling of a newly-installed paver path and leadership donor wall, signifying the School’s successful Best and Brightest Paver Drive and Endowed Scholarship Campaign.

The School hosted a donor recognition event which showcased engraved pavers placed along the School’s Medicinal Garden. The pavers feature the names, mottos and memories of those who contributed to the fundraising effort, which raised more than $85,000 for new and continuing School of Pharmacy students. A leadership donor wall was also presented.

“Today, we have more than 600 Pharmacy alumni who are highly qualified pharmacists serving the healthcare needs of patients, providers and communities in our region, the state and beyond,” SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook said during the event.

“The importance of today’s ceremony is not only the funding raised in support of the School of Pharmacy scholarships, but also the overall nonmaterial evidence that the greater community is supportive of the School, its programs and mission.”

Pembrook and School of Pharmacy Dean Gireesh Gupchup expressed their gratitude to alumni, pharmacy advisory board members, faculty, staff and community members for stepping forward to inspire others to provide philanthropic support to advance the School’s mission.

“Through your support of the School of Pharmacy’s Best and Brightest Campaign, you have helped build a foundation of endowed funds for future pharmacy students, and have raised the profile and prominence of our School,” Gupchup said. “We are grateful to each donor for partnering with us to make a difference in the future of pharmacy education, patient care and quality of life in the communities we serve. This pathway serves as a lasting symbol of that shared commitment.”

The campaign was supported by the Alumni Council of the School of Pharmacy.

