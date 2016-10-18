EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy is hosting a special reception on Friday, Oct. 21, in celebration of its Best and Brightest Paver Drive and Endowed Scholarship Campaign. The effort raised more than $63,000 for new and continuing SIUE School of Pharmacy students.

The recognition event will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. in the School’s Student Learning Center, and outside at its Medicinal Garden, located behind the Pharmacy buildings. Newly-installed, engraved pavers form a pathway around the garden, signifying those who gifted the School through its high impact campaign.

“The monies raised through this campaign will help students thrive and flourish by funding scholarships,” said Gireesh Gupchup, PhD, dean of the School. “The Medicinal Garden was initially built by former students, in collaboration with faculty. The wonderful thing about this paver drive is that alumni came up with the idea and wanted to pay it forward.”

“This will be a lasting memory not only for the beautification of the school premises, but also this will greatly benefit students with scholarships.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Approximately five members of the SIUE Constructors Club, and members of the Rotary Club, volunteered their time and expertise for the installation of the legacy pavers.

“It was a pleasure to help install this unique tribute to the School’s supporters,” said Mark Grinter, P.L.S., chair and associate professor of the SIUE School of Engineering’s Department of Construction Management and faculty advisor of the Constructors Club. “The Club members took care to place the pavers in a visually appealing, structurally sound manner to ensure their lasting mark in the garden.”

The Best and Brightest Campaign Leadership and Paver Donor Recognition reception will include food, drink, music and the dedication of the paver path, and a wall plaque, recognizing lead donors.

The campaign was supported by the Alumni Council of the School of Pharmacy. More than 400 alumni are leading and advancing patient-care and the pharmacy profession in the Southern Illinois and St. Louis metropolitan region and beyond.

SIUE School of Pharmacy: Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

More like this: