The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) presented 82 students comprising its class of 2020, with their professional white coats during the 11th White Coat Ceremony held Friday, Sept. 23 in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

The official garment acknowledges the students’ important entrance into the Doctor of Pharmacy degree program. During the ceremony, the students expressed their commitment to the service-focused profession by reciting the Pledge of Professionalism.

“The coats you wear today are a symbol, or outward manifestation, of professionalism,” said Gireesh Gupchup, PhD, dean of the SOP. “It’s what’s in the white coat that really matters.

“The essence of professionalism is in your heart and mind, and in the acknowledgement of responsibility that you accept each day when you provide accurate, caring service to your patients. I believe that you will find that providing service is the highest calling of our profession.”

The white coats symbolically represent the class of 2020’s transition from students to student pharmacists. SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook congratulated the students on pursuing their calling to serve.

“This ceremony affirms your commitment to ensuring safe and effective use of medication for the benefit of patients,” Pembrook told the students. “There are few careers that have such a direct and immediate effect on the well-being of society.”

The evening’s keynote speaker was John Glass, hospital administrator for Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis. The presenting sponsor was Shop ‘n Save Pharmacy.

