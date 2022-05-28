EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s (SOP) Khushali Sarnot has been recognized nationally with the 2021-22 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Student Leadership Award. The award honors Sarnot’s interest in pharmacy practice in health-systems and her successful track record as a leader.

Sarnot’s exceptional attributes and leadership accomplishments were recognized among the pool of 12 contestants in a “rigorous and competitive selection process,” according to ASHP. As a second-year student, Sarnot, of Manchester, Mo., holds several leadership positions, including class vice president, Student Society of Health-System Pharmacists (SSHP) president-elect and social chair for the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP).

She participated in a 2021 ASHP Summer Internship, which provides pharmacy students with an opportunity to gain association experience in membership development and membership marketing at the national level.

Lisa Lubsch, PharmD, Sarnot’s co-advisor, recommended her for the award. She describes Sarnot’s commitment to work and leadership abilities as outstanding.

“As president-elect of the SSHP and vice-president of her class, Sarnot provides full support to the other officers and serves her peers in the most kind and motivating ways,” said Lubsch. “She brings new ideas and asks appropriate questions when there are gaps during the SSHP executive meetings. Her written communication to the school about class initiatives is clear and stimulating, making them very successful.”

“Sarnot is a pharmacy leader,” Lubsch added. “I am excited for her SSHP presidency and to watch her grow along the rest of her path. She is going places, and I am happy that her journey started at SIUE and in leading the SSHP.”

Sarnot acknowledged the value of the encouragement she’s received from her two advisors, Lubsch and Jingyan Fan, PharmD.

“I couldn’t have done it without you,” Sarnot shared. “I appreciate all the time you have spent shaping me into the leader I hoped to be. Thank you for all your help, support and guidance.”

The award comes with a plaque, a cash reward of $2,000 provided by the ASHP Research and Education Foundation, and ePublications from the drug information library.

