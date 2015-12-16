EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy student Michael Johnson, of Pittsfield, raised his right hand and took the U.S. Air Force’s oath of office today, affirming his official appointment as a second lieutenant.

Johnson is one of 10 pharmacy students nationwide to receive a coveted Health Professions Scholarship from the U.S. Air Force this year. Upon his graduation from SIUE in May and completion of his boards, Johnson will undergo Commissioned Officer Training (COT) and will be an active duty officer, working as a clinical pharmacist with the Air Force.

“My duties will generally consist of caring for active duty members, families and retirees, dispensing medications, counseling patients, running clinical pharmacy programs and more,” Johnson said. “I hope to advance in rank through a leadership track, make lasting improvements at each base I am stationed, and participate in and establish humanitarian missions as much as possible.”

“Michael has always been eager to avail himself of opportunities to learn more about our profession within the military,” said Chris Herndon, associate professor of pharmacy practice in the SIUE School of Pharmacy. “His work ethic and compassion will serve him well within the Air Force. He embodies the attributes that our armed services health care professionals require.”

Johnson credits the SIUE School of Pharmacy for adequately preparing him for a career in pharmacy through rigorous academic coursework and multiple experiential learning opportunities.

“SIUE has provided the fundamental knowledge and skills for me to be a successful pharmacist,” John said. “However, the best preparation I have received goes beyond the hours spent reading and taking exams. The relationships I have developed with the faculty and staff have been the true key to my success thus far.

“The opportunities and experiences that have been provided to me have helped broaden my horizon. They improved not only my clinical skills, but also my cultural competence and leadership abilities.”

