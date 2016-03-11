EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s Chris Herndon, PharmD, associate professor, and third-year (P3) student Scott Sexton, of Waterloo, are among the founding officers of the Society of Palliative Care Pharmacists (SPCP). Herndon will serve as treasurer, and Sexton as student trustee for the newly formed national pharmacy organization.

The mission of the SPCP is to “promote exceptional patient care by advancing palliative pharmacists through education, advocacy and research in collaboration with the transdisciplinary team.”

“It was clear that we needed a “home” for pharmacists that specialize in pain management, palliative care or hospice,” Herndon said. “It’s quite difficult to find high-quality education and professional advancement opportunities in pain and palliative care designed specifically for pharmacists. The SPCP will help us provide a singular voice for matters that affect our practice.”

“I am incredibly honored to have been selected out of an amazing pool of student pharmacists to serve as student trustee of the SPCP,” added Sexton. “The specialized knowledge that I will be exposed to through this organizat ion should truly improve my abilities as a leader and future practitioner.

“I think palliative care is extremely interesting, because it is such a subjective practice,” Sexton continued. “Comfort is not something that can be determined by a number on a lab test. It takes a deeper connection with our patients and a different level of empathy to be effective in providing palliative care.”

According to Herndon, the SIUE School of Pharmacy has one of a select few dedicated courses for pain and palliative care among the nation’s schools of pharmacy.

“I’m perhaps most proud that we have been able to spark an interest in our students for this area of practice, as evidenced by P3 student Scott Sexton being voted in as the first student representative for the SPCP Board of Trustees,” Herndon said. “I look forward to watching and assisting in the growth of this important society.”

