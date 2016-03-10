EDWARDSVILLE - Graduates of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Pharmacy class of 2015 have exceeded both state and national averages, boasting a first-attempt board pass rate of 97.26 percent on the North American Pharmacist Licensure Exam (NAPLEX). The graduates’ combined score was the highest board pass rate of any program in Illinois or Missouri.

“We are extremely proud of our graduates’ remarkable accomplishment,” said Gireesh Gupchup, PhD, dean of the SIUE School of Pharmacy. “Their NAPLEX pass percentage is largely due to the rigorous preparation provided by our curriculum and is a testament to the excellent educational experience provided by our faculty and staff.”

The NAPLEX is one component of the licensure process, which measures the knowledge of prospective pharmacists. According to data from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, when all seven graduating classes from SIUE (2009-2015) are considered together, SIUE graduates rank number one among the eight programs in Illinois and Missouri with a 96.6 percent first-attempt board pass rate.

“The excellent board pass rates are an outward reflection of the effort expended by an incredibly bright group of SIUE students, who have intentionally prepared to enter the pharmacy profession,” said Mark Luer, PharmD, associate dean in the School and professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice.

“The annual success on the NAPLEX exam by graduates doesn’t just happen,” he continued. “It is the culmination of talented students, faculty and staff coming together with the common goal of preparing graduates to promote the health and well-being of their communities.”

