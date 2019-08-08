EDWARDSVILLE - A fresh academic year is underway at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) as classes began Monday, Aug. 5.

The Class of 2023 is being welcomed into the tightknit, high-quality professional program through an orientation process including a meet-and-greet luncheon, presentations on support services and resources, and ample encouragement for the educational journey ahead from students, faculty and staff.

“Our hope during your orientation is that you will get to know your colleagues, that is the faculty and staff of the School of Pharmacy,” said Dean Mark Luer, PharmD, during the 2019 New Student Orientation Luncheon held Tuesday, Aug. 6.

“Although we tend to sit on different sides of the exam,” Luer joked, “this truly is a partnership. This is your new academic home, and we are thrilled to welcome you.”

The luncheon was sponsored by Walgreens. Walgreens Area Healthcare Supervisor and SOP Advisory Board Member Julie Bickers shared her advice with the new students.

“Congratulations for earning your seat at these tables today,” Bickers said. “You all have incredible potential. The impact that you will have on patients and healthcare outcomes demonstrates your value as future pharmacists. I encourage you to build yourself while at SIUE. Learn how to learn. Go slow and build a solid foundation. Also, learn the people around you. It’s a small field relative to others, and you will work with everybody around you at some point. The relationships you build today matter. They will withstand the rest of your career.”

During the luncheon, Class of 2023 students sat intermingled with SOP faculty and staff, enjoying opportunities for introductions and jovial conversation.

“From this orientation week, it is clear that the School of Pharmacy is setting us up to succeed,” noted Hannah Dietiker, of St. Louis. “With this event in particular, we’re getting to talk to our classmates and professors in a less stressful setting.”

“I fell in love with the SIUE School of Pharmacy while I was researching different programs,” added Tolu Efunkoya, of Glenwood. “I found that it has the pediatric specialty I wanted. Its small class size will allow me to get close with faculty rather than being lost in a crowd. They said it was like a family and that they want everyone to succeed. That’s what I was looking for, and what I have found.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, SOP students enjoyed a KONA shaved ice treat. They’ll also had the opportunity to talk with other students and learn ways they can become involved during the Student Organization Fair.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

First-year pharmacy student Mimi Osei Larbi (left) and Radhika Devraj, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, smile while sharing conversation during the luncheon.

