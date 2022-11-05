EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Pharmacy (SOP) faculty and students assisted Glen-Ed Pantry with food distribution and their monthly mobile market in Edwardsville which takes place on the third Wednesday of every month.

"These types of events are tremendous learning opportunities for our students to provide hands-on care to the underserved in our community,” said Chris Lynch, PharmD, professor and director of clinical programs in the SOP.

The SOP faculty and students also provided free blood pressure checks, distributed free sample size bottles of ibuprofen and provided one-on-one counseling sessions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The monthly mobile market is a great way for the pantry to reach others in need in our community,” said Amy Poos, director of operations at Glen-Ed Pantry. “Having the presence of the SOP helped us reach out to even more people with valuable services to complement what the pantry provides.”

“Opportunities such as this allow our students to provide hands-on patient care and helps them gain confidence in the skills they have developed as part of our program,” Lynch added.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. The School of Pharmacy is dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists through a curriculum that is nationally recognized as a model for offering students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. Areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core, pediatric practice, chronic pain research and practice, and diabetes research and practice.

More like this: